AGC and Mitsubishi Gas to make methanol from carbon dioxide

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical is partnering with AGC, the glass and chemical maker formerly known as Asahi Glass, to study a potential system for making methanol from carbon dioxide emissions. AGC intends to capture CO2 resulting from glass production and combine it with coproduct hydrogen from the firm’s chemical manufacturing in a process Mitsubishi Gas developed to make methanol. The companies hope to commercialize methanol production via this route, which AGC says will be a first in the glass industry, by 2030.
