Arkea Bio aims to cut cattle methane emissions with vaccine

Arkea Bio has raised $12 million in seed financing from Breakthrough Energy Ventures to develop a vaccine that will reduce methane released by cattle, which accounts for about 6% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The company says a methane vaccine could be integrated into existing farming practices. Separately, DSM has started construction on a facility in Scotland that will produce 3-nitrooxypropanol, a methane-reducing feed additive for cattle.
