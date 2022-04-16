Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Greenhouse Gases

Atmospheric levels of methane post a record rise in 2021

by Cheryl Hogue
April 16, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Natural gas pipeline above grassy area with trees in the background.
Credit: Shutterstock
Leaks from natural gas pipelines such as this one are significant contributers to rising methane levels in the atmosphere.

Atmospheric levels of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, made a record jump in 2021, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports. Concentrations of methane rose 17 ppb over the course of 2021, surpassing 2020’s record-setting increase of 15.3 ppb. Atmospheric methane levels averaged 1,895.7 ppb last year, according to NOAA. Scientists are concerned about the rise in CH4 because of its short-term global warming impacts. Methane is about 25 times as powerful as carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere, although its estimated atmospheric half-life is about 9 years, compared with CO2’s 100 years. Fossil fuel production and use account for about 30% of global methane emissions, NOAA says. Other key sources are livestock and paddy rice production, landfills, fires, and natural wetlands. In addition, atmospheric CO2 increased 2.66 ppm from 2020 to 2021, reaching 414.7 ppm, NOAA says. “Our data show that global emissions continue to move in the wrong direction at a rapid pace,” NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad says in a statement.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE