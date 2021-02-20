C-Zero raises $11.5 million for methane pyrolysis

C-Zero has raised $11.5 million from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and other investors to advance its low-CO2 process for making hydrogen. The technology, developed at the University of California, Santa Barbara, uses methane pyrolysis to split methane into hydrogen and solid carbon. The hydrogen can be used as a fuel or to make chemicals. Mitsubishi, which is developing hydrogen gas turbines, is also an investor in the methane pyrolysis firm Monolith Materials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter