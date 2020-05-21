Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Greenhouse Gases

Covid-19

CO₂ emissions have declined sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic

Global daily emissions fell 17% in early April

by Katherine Bourzac
May 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Policies requiring people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in dramatic reductions in global carbon dioxide emissions. At their lowest point, CO2 emissions dropped by 17% in early April, as China was ramping its economy back up and the US and other countries slowed theirs. Researchers expect that these extreme decreases won’t last the entire year and estimate that daily CO2 emissions will be down by at least 4% overall for 2020 (Nat. Clim. Change 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41558-020-0797-x).

The 17% decline is the biggest change in CO2 emissions since World War II, and may turn out to be the most precipitous drop ever observed, says Robert Jackson, an earth system scientist at Stanford University.

Record drop
Because of stay-at-home orders, CO2 emissions have fallen dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: Nat. Clim. Change Note: MtCO2 is million metric tons of carbon dioxide.
Graph of global daily CO2 emissions.

To estimate changes in CO2 emissions, Jackson and a team of researchers led by University of East Anglia climate scientist Corinne Le Quéré used data on traffic, flights, steel production, electricity usage, and more. The main contributor to the decline in CO2 emissions was a decrease in passenger vehicle traffic. CO2emissions cannot currently be measured directly on a global scale. So the team relied on traffic information and mobile phone data to estimate emissions and monitor changes in near real time.

Each country’s peak decline was about 25%; in the US the changes were even more extreme, with daily CO2 emissions falling by 32% from April 7 to 20. “Who could have imagined that US emissions would drop by one-third for a couple weeks in April?” Jackson says. “Absolutely unprecedented.”

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pandemic experiments prove CO₂ monitoring networks provide real-time emission information
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The pandemic cut emissions, but did it help climate?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
COVID-19 pandemic causes 6-month plunge in CO₂ emissions
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE