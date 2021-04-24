CarbonCure, CarbonBuilt win Carbon XPRIZE

Two cement technology teams have each won $7.5 million from the NRG Cosia Carbon XPRIZE for their technology to trap carbon dioxide from industrial emissions by mineralizing it inside concrete, the world’s most used building material. The start-up CarbonCure Technologies won for its ability to capture CO2 from a natural gas–fired power plant in Alberta. CarbonBuilt, a team led by University of California, Los Angeles, engineering and materials science professor Gaurav N. Sant, prevailed in a test at a coal-fired power plant in Wyoming.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter