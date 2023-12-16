Covestro upgrades toluene diisocyanate plant

Covestro will spend more than $50 million to modernize its plant in Dormagen, Germany, that makes the polyurethane raw material toluene diisocyanate (TDI). The plant was completed in 2015 so is relatively new, and it already consumes 60% less energy than conventional TDI facilities, the company says. But the project, which involves installing a new reactor, will make it 80% more efficient than other plants and will reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 22,000 metric tons per year.
