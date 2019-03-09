The US Department of Energy will provide $3 million each for projects at four firms as part of an overall $24 million program for carbon-capture R&D. Electricore will develop a technology that pairs an adsorbent with a thermal conductive matrix. InnoSepra wants to use physical sorbents featuring low heats of sorption. Ion Engineering will bench-scale test a novel solvent. And TDA Research will test a high-capacity sorbent used with a vacuum pump to capture CO2 from flue gas.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter