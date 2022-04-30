Direct-air-carbon-capture project at Nutrien gets funding

The start-ups AirCapture and OCOchem and the fertilizer maker Nutrien have received a $2.9 million grant from the US Department of Energy to set up a carbon-dioxide-capture system at Nutrien’s plant in Kennewick, Washington. AirCapture has technology to capture CO2 from air using industrial waste heat—in this case steam from nitrogen fertilizer production. OCOchem will use the captured gas in its process to combine water and CO2 into formic acid, an industrial chemical and potential fuel. Nutrien already captures CO2 from its ammonia plants in Louisiana and Alberta.
