Dow targets carbon neutrality by 2050

Dow has set new sustainability targets that include reducing its net annual carbon emissions by 15% by 2030—from a 2020 baseline—and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The firm aims to enable 1 million metric tons of plastic to be recycled by 2030 and have all its packaging products be reusable or recyclable by 2035. In a move toward meeting its carbon reduction goal, Dow has signed renewable-power agreements for plants in Argentina, Brazil, Kentucky, and Texas.
