Greenhouse Gases

Evonik and partners plan CO₂-to-chemicals plant

by Michael McCoy
January 29, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 4
A softly glowing plasma-fired reactor.
Credit: Evonik Industries
Evonik Industries says its plasma reactor operates at a temperature of just 30 °C.

Evonik Industries is working with three German partners on a project to turn carbon dioxide into chemicals. The partners, which are receiving about $2 million from the German government, intend to use low-temperature plasma as an energy source that converts CO2 into carbon monoxide, which in turn can be combined with hydrogen to produce C4-family chemicals such as isononanol and trimethylhexanal. Evonik hopes to open a pilot plant in about 4 years.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

