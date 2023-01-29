Evonik and partners plan CO₂-to-chemicals plant

Evonik Industries is working with three German partners on a project to turn carbon dioxide into chemicals. The partners, which are receiving about $2 million from the German government, intend to use low-temperature plasma as an energy source that converts CO2 into carbon monoxide, which in turn can be combined with hydrogen to produce C4-family chemicals such as isononanol and trimethylhexanal. Evonik hopes to open a pilot plant in about 4 years.
