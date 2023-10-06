Invista licenses nitrous oxide abatement technology in China

The polymer producer Invista has licensed its nitrous oxide–abatement technology to three adipic acid facilities in China. Producing adipic acid, a nylon 6,6 raw material, generates large amounts of N2O, the third-most-emitted greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide and methane. Invista uses a selective catalytic reduction method at its adipic plant in Victoria, Texas, to break down N2O into nitrogen and oxygen. Chinese adipic producers have not traditionally abated N2O. Invista says the projects in China will reduce N2O emissions by an equivalent of 30 million metric tons of CO2 per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter