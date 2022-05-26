LSB will invest in green ammonia

Only weeks after announcing a carbon-capture-and-storage project at its ammonia plant in Arkansas, LSB Industries says it intends to make green ammonia in Pryor, Oklahoma. Raw material hydrogen will be derived from water electrolysis rather than natural gas. Bloom Energy will build and operate a 10 MW solid-oxide electrolyzer and supply a 20 MW alkaline electrolyzer from an unnamed manufacturer. The engineering firm Thyssenkrupp Uhde will convert 30,000 metric tons per year of LSB’s conventional ammonia production to green ammonia.
