LanzaTech and Twelve to make polypropylene

Two start-ups, LanzaTech and Twelve, are partnering to transform carbon dioxide into polypropylene. Twelve uses the electrochemical reduction of CO2 to make molecules such as carbon monoxide, methane, and ethylene. LanzaTech has technology to produce ethanol by fermenting CO from industrial waste streams. If all the world’s polypropylene were converted to the new process, 700 million metric tons per year of carbon emissions would be eliminated, Twelve says. Impact Squared Group has given the companies a $200,000 grant for their work.
