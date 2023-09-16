Lydian raises $15 million for carbon dioxide–to-fuels work

The carbon dioxide-to-chemicals firm Lydian Labs has raised $15 million in a seed funding round led by Congruent Ventures and Galvanize Climate Solutions. Lydian says it will put the money toward a pilot plant that uses its technology to produce 19,000 L of jet fuel per year from hydrogen and captured CO2. When running on electrolytically produced hydrogen, the system will be about 40% more efficient than direct electrochemical reduction of CO2, the firm says. Lydian is also developing similar routes to industrial chemicals and polymers.
