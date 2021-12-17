Monolith, Goodyear collaborate on carbon black for tires

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has signed an agreement to evaluate Monolith’s carbon black as a reinforcement for tires. Monolith uses pyrolysis at its plant in Hallam, Nebraska, to turn methane into carbon black and hydrogen without generating by-product CO2. Monolith will begin next year building a much larger facility in Hallam that will have 194,000 metric tons (t) per year of carbon black and 275,000 t of ammonia capacity when it opens in 2025. Monolith says it expects to provide Goodyear with one-third of the plant’s output.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter