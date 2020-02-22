Lonza is installing a $12 million catalytic converter to reduce nitrous oxide emissions created during niacin production at its complex in Visp, Switzerland. Although N2O, commonly referred to as laughing gas, poses no health risk and is not regulated, Lonza says, the gas is a potent contributor to global warming. The company says the catalytic converter should reduce annual N2O emissions, equal to about 600,000 metric tons of CO2, by at least 98%.
