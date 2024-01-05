PTT plans low-carbon chemicals in Thailand

PTT Global Chemical and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have signed an agreement to study the technologies needed to develop a carbon-neutral petrochemical complex in Thailand. Over 4 years, the firms will study low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia fuels for gas turbines. They will also look at carbon capture and storage from power generation and steam methane reforming. Thailand aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter