Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Greenhouse Gases

Covid-19

Pandemic experiments prove CO₂ monitoring networks provide real-time emission information

Real-time monitoring shows emissions fell in the Los Angeles and DC-Baltimore areas

by Katherine Bourzac
June 10, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A photo of cars on a freeway in Los Angeles.
Credit: Vince360/Shutterstock
A decrease in traffic during pandemic lockdowns in April 2020 was a major reason CO2 emissions fell during that time in places like Los Angeles.

In April 2020, during the height of lockdowns designed to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2, carbon dioxide emissions in the Los Angeles and Washington, DC–Baltimore areas fell by about 30% relative to the 2 previous years (Geophys. Res. Lett. 2021, DOI: 10.1029/2021GL092744). The data come from CO2 sensor networks established in the two regions by researchers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

A previous study measured the same drop in CO2 emissions in the San Francisco Bay Area during that region’s shelter-in-place order (Geophys. Res. Lett. 2020, DOI: 10.1029/2020GL090037). In all three cases, a decrease in passenger-vehicle traffic appears to have been the biggest reason for the reductions, which have since been reversed as people again ventured out of their homes.

These transient but dramatic emission changes gave chemists an opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of their CO2 monitoring networks. Urban CO2 emissions are typically tallied indirectly each year using indicators, like gasoline sales, that don’t detect emission changes from day to day or week to week. The pandemic-era studies show that sensor networks that directly measure changes in CO2 concentration in cities can make information available much more rapidly—in near real time, says NIST’s Kimberly Mueller, one of the new study’s authors. “We’re trying to get data that could be useful for cities and city stakeholders,” she says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE