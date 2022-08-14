Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Greenhouse Gases

Reactions: Working remotely to save the planet, and recognizing ACS members’ contributions to glyphosate research

August 14, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Letters to the editor

Climate benefits of remote work

It seems that this is such a mundane topic, but during the pandemic, data showed that carbon dioxide levels were reduced significantly because there were fewer people on the road. As the pandemic expanded, the workplace continued to include those working at home. The Zoom tool showed itself as the model to work remotely. Eliminating high-rise office buildings and urban office environments appears to be relevant in the global business environment. It seems to me the logic shows that if people stay home and work from home, their CO2 footprint will be smaller. The CO2 reduction during the pandemic was so significant that it should be taken as a signal to change the way we do business.

The American Chemical Society should encourage remote work space and reduced urban work spaces in favor of working at home. ACS policy should support enterprise stewardship in encouraging remote working to passively reduce CO2 emissions.

Martha Dibblee
Portland, Oregon

ACS members’ contributions to glyphosate research

Glyphosate has been the subject of one American Chemical Society Division of Agrochemicals (AGRO) symposium (2016), put together by Stephen O. Duke. Although the presentations were never published in an ACS Symposium Series, the participants contributed to a special issue of Pest Management Science published in 2018 ( DOI: 10.1002/ps.4902). As editor of ACS Symposium Series volume 1099 and member of the Editorial Board of Reviews of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology (RECT), I contacted Dr. Duke and requested he organize RECT volume 255 using presentations from the ACS AGRO symposium on glyphosate. The editor of RECT asked me to edit volume 255 on glyphosate. The volume includes four chapters: “Glyphosate Uses Other than in Glyphosate-Resistant Crops, Mode of Action, Degradation in Plants, and Effects on Non-target Plants and Agricultural Microbes,” “History and Outlook for Glyphosate-Resistant Crops,” “Evaluation of Glyphosate-Resistant Weeds,” and “Ecotoxicology of Glyphosate, Its Formulants, and Environmental Degradation Products.” Table i of the last chapter reviews key publications on the carcinogenicity of glyphosate.

I believe RECT 255 should be mentioned in C&EN’s recent article on glyphosate (June 27, 2022, page 15), as it represents the work of ACS AGRO members and their contributions to herbicide chemistry.

James B. Knaak
Fort Myers, Florida

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: RMRM
Call for papers: 2020 MWRM
Environmental film competition opens
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE