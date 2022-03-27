Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Greenhouse Gases

Reactions: The fate of heavy fuel oil, and the origin of bromine for hydrilla

March 27, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Letters to the editor

Green fuels for shipping

The cover of C&EN's Feb. 28, 2022, issue. It shows a large container ship in the water.
Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

The article “Green Fuels for Shipping” was quite fascinating, and it seemed to be trying to be comprehensive, but there was a loose end that I couldn’t help but wonder about (C&EN, Feb. 28, 2022, page 22). The heavy fuel oil (HFO) currently used to power those behemoth vessels is essentially a by-product of crude oil refining that people found a use for. As such, when it is replaced by other energy sources for the shipping industry, it will continue to be produced as an oil that is refined for the myriad other purposes that petroleum products are used for.

There is no mention in the article of other uses for HFO, and certainly none in comparable quantities. This leads me to wonder what’s going to happen to all that HFO when the shipping industry is successful in replacing the HFO with noncarbon or low-carbon sources of energy but petroleum keeps being refined. Is it simply going to become another source of pollution when there’s no other way to get rid of it? It’s obviously not simply going to magically disappear.

Howard Mark
Suffern, New York

Eagle-killing aetokthonotoxin

Your article on aetokthonotoxin (C&EN, Feb. 28, 2022, page 6) mentioned the enzymatic conversion and coupling of two tryptophans by cyanobacteria that live on the invasive aquatic plant Hydrilla verticillata and that produce aetokthonotoxin. The first reported case of bald eagles dying from avian vacuolar myelinopathy was in 1994, near DeGray Lake in Arkansas. That area is at least 250 mi (402 km) from the bromine-containing salty Gulf Coast.

So where does the hydrilla find bromine to incorporate into this toxin? It is very likely that bromine is from the minerals in the ground or freshwater lakes in Arkansas. This environmental disaster has the potential to affect the health of our domestic animals and humans.

Wallace Fu
Holland, Michigan

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Who’s Got The Oil?
Biofuels And Water
Cause For Concern
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE