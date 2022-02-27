Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Greenhouse Gases

Reactions

February 27, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Letters to the editor

Capturing carbon in Alberta

With oil and gas as its major industry, Alberta, among all Canadian provinces and territories, suffered the most severe impact in terms of gross domestic product decrease from the oil price collapse and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to the Alberta government. As a former Alberta resident for 15 years, I am delighted to read that the Alberta government’s carbon policy and sequestration infrastructure have successfully attracted a significant amount of investment from international chemical giants (C&EN, Jan. 24, 2022, page 19), potentially giving huge benefits to the residents there, as well as improving the global environment in general. More specifically, Alberta’s policy and facilities will encourage large carbon dioxide emitters to commit to and invest for the net-zero-emission targets of their businesses. The captured CO2 can also have many beneficial applications. For example, it can be injected underground to achieve enhanced oil recovery for Alberta’s oil and gas extraction. What’s more, the investments flowing into Alberta will certainly help create more jobs for the local people and boost Alberta’s economy in the meantime.

Chunli Li
The Woodlands, Texas

Insulin’s history

I was very surprised to see your omission of the work of Frederick Banting and John Macleod in your article “Insulin’s Second Century” in the Jan. 31, 2022, edition of Chemical & Engineering News (page 26). Banting and Macleod received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine “for the discovery of insulin” in 1923. Absence of their picture in the timeline was particularly glaring.

It is interesting and noteworthy that Banting believed that his laboratory assistant, Charles Best, had been unfairly ignored by the Nobel committee, and he shared the monetary prize with Best. The omission of Best has been a controversy in recent years. Macleod did the same with his collaborator, biochemist James Collip, who assisted with the production of insulin after its discovery.

William Richardson
Montgomery, Alabama

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Methanol from CO2
Left Wanting Better Data
The Flip SIde Of A Breakthrough
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE