Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Greenhouse Gases

Social cost of carbon dioxide may be much more than emitter’s profit

New study calculates impact of large carbon dioxide emitters on environment

by Leigh Krietsch Boerner
August 25, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

As of now, US rules requiring companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions are spotty and uneven. But if the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has its way, that will change soon.

150%

of profits before taxes

Monetary equivalent of corporate carbon damage produced by the worst greenhouse gas–emitting industries

In March 2022, the SEC proposed a rule that would require publicly traded companies to disclose, among other things, the amount of greenhouse gases they emit. If the rule is finalized, the information could have a huge impact on environmental policy, according to researchers from the University of Chicago and University of Mannheim (Science 2023, DOI: 10.1126/​science.add6815).

Greenhouse gas emissions impose hefty costs on society, the researchers say. Requiring companies to report their emissions publicly would give both the government and the public data to act upon and may cause the companies to voluntarily reduce their emissions.

In order to put a hard number to this pollution, the environmental economists Michael Greenstone, Christian Leuz, and Patricia Breuer calculated what they call corporate carbon damages, or “a measure of the total costs to society associated with corporate emissions.” On average, corporate carbon damages equate to 44% of a company’s profit before taxes.

“A key finding is that carbon damages per dollar of profits vary greatly across countries, across industries, and even across firms within a given industry,” Greenstone says in a press release.

Industries known for using large amounts of energy—such as utilities, materials, energy, and transportation—represent 89% of global corporate carbon damages. These four industries each produce damages equal to around 150% of their companies’ profits before taxes.

To calculate the corporate carbon damages, the researchers multiplied the equivalent of each company’s direct carbon dioxide emissions by the social cost of carbon. The social cost is the monetary value of the damages associated with the release of CO2 and is defined by the US Environmental Protection Agency as $190 per metric ton of CO2-equivalent emissions. Equivalent emissions are used to compare the global warming potential of greenhouses gases other than CO2.

The researchers used corporate greenhouse gas emission data for nearly 15,000 publicly traded companies worldwide. Since not all companies report their emissions, the team also used estimates from the analytics company S&P Global.

The researchers’ method of determining carbon damage would be very constructive as a part of regulatory disclosure requirements, says Archon Fung, public policy researcher at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

If the SEC passes the mandatory disclosure rule, the researchers say, companies pumping out high amounts of greenhouse gases could be shamed into reducing that number. If all companies reduced their emissions to the industry average of corporate carbon damages, overall greenhouse gas emissions would fall by 70%.

But it’s unclear when the SEC rule is going into effect. At the time of the proposal, the SEC had planned to publish the rule in December 2022. It later delayed the date to April 2023, then to October 2023. The SEC has not provided any more details on the timing. “We don’t comment or provide updates on the timing of regulatory actions,” an SEC spokesperson says in an email.

CORRECTION:

This article was updated on Sept. 27, 2023, to note that there are in fact US government rules requiring companies to report their greenhouse gas emissions. The original said there are no such rules.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemical industry group backs flexible climate disclosures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemical industry group backs flexible climate disclosures
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF to deepen carbon emission cuts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE