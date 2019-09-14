3M commits to PFAS initiatives

3M says it backs efforts to set national maximum levels of per- and polyfluoralkyl substances (PFAS) drinking water contamination based on “sound science.” The firm, which has a long history as a PFAS producer, also says it will share best practices on detection, measurement, and remediation of PFAS, which are associated with cancer. 3M’s declarations, made just before its executives testified at a congressional hearing Sept. 10 (see page 14), include taking back for disposal PFAS-containing firefighting foam that it sold a decade ago. Last month, DuPont also made a number of PFAS-related promises, including ending the use of PFAS in manufacturing.
