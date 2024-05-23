Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

BASF will settle PFAS lawsuits related to Ciba acquisition

by Michael McCoy
May 23, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

BASF has agreed to pay $316.5 million to settle lawsuits filed by public water systems that detected per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in their drinking-water sources. Some PFAS-based film-forming foam products, used in firefighting, incorporated a surfactant produced by Ciba Specialty Chemicals, which BASF acquired in 2009. The US District Court for the District of South Carolina must approve the settlement. Last year, 3M agreed to pay $10.3 billion to settle the same lawsuits. Three related companies—Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva Agriscience—agreed to pay a total of $1.2 billion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemours, DuPont, Corteva settle with Delaware on PFAS pollution, will pay $50 million
3M settles PFAS suit in Alabama
Daikin settles PFOA suit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE