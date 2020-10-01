ADVERTISEMENT
2 /3 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
SEE MY OPTIONS or Log In
GET MORE

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

California bans PFAS firefighting foams

State also prohibits 24 chemicals from use in cosmetics

by Cheryl Hogue
October 1, 2020 | APPEARED IN VOLUME 98, ISSUE 38
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular in Environment

 

09838-polcon4-foam.jpg
Credit: Shutterstock

California is halting the sale, manufacture, and use of firefighting foam that contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as of 2022. Colorado, New Hampshire, New York, and Washington have enacted similar bans; California is the largest US market to do so.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Sept. 29banning these foams in the state, with limited exceptions. The advocacy organization Environmental Working Group estimates that 7.5 million Californians have toxic nonpolymeric PFAS in their drinking water at a level of at least 1 part per trillion, with much of this contamination linked to the use of firefighting foam.

The new law also requires those selling firefighting gear to notify purchasers whether the protective equipment contains added PFAS. Fluorinated compounds in water-resistant textiles that firefighters wear break down over time and could expose these first responders to PFAS.

Newsom also signed legislation Sept. 30 that bans the use of 24 chemicals in cosmetics starting in 2025. The substances, which include formaldehyde, mercury, several PFAS, two parabens, and two phthalates, are proscribed from cosmetics in the European Union. The California legislature says it intends to continue banning cosmetic ingredients that the EU prohibits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Persistent Pollutants
US military spending bill would phase out some PFAS procurement
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Regulation
US EPA restricts certain PFAS imports
Persistent Pollutants
U.S. Congress targets requirements for fluorochemicals in firefighting foams at airports
X

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

Leave A Comment

*Required to comment
 