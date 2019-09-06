Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

EU considering PFBS, in the PFAS group of chemicals, as a candidate for strict regulation

by Cheryl Hogue
September 6, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Drawing shows chemical structure of perfluorobutanesulfonic acid.

The European Union is weighing whether to put a perfluorinated sulfonic acid on the pathway for tight regulation. 3M introduced the chemical, perfluorobutanesulfonic acid (PFBS), to replace surfactants based on perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, which the company phased out of production nearly 2 decades ago. Norway has now nominated PFBS to be classified as a substance of very high concern under the EU’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals law. Substances placed in this category are candidates for regulation that requires the European Chemicals Agency to authorize use of the chemicals. PFBS is an environmentally persistent chemical that has been detected in drinking water and linked to developmental, reproductive, thyroid, and kidney problems in laboratory animals. Some other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) also break down into PFBS. “PFBS has a very high potential to cause widespread effects in wildlife and in humans exposed via environment, due to its persistence, mobility, potential for long-range transport,” Norway’s proposal says. In related news, Denmark is proposing the first countrywide ban on PFAS used to make cardboard and paper food contact materials resistant to grease or water.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE