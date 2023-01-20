Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Persistent Pollutants

European Union proposal would restrict PFAS as a group

by Cheryl Hogue
January 20, 2023
The European Union is considering a proposal that would restrict the manufacture, sale, and use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). This plan would regulate PFAS as a group rather than individual compounds, as is now the case. These chemicals are valued for traits including water and grease resistance and ability to withstand harsh conditions. They are highly persistent in the environment, and some are toxic at very low levels. The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) announced Jan. 18 that it had received the PFAS proposal from Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. The proposal would define PFAS as “substances that contain at least one fully fluorinated methyl (–CF3) or methylene (–CF2–) carbon atom” that is not also attached to a hydrogen, chlorine, bromine, or iodine atom. This is similar to a 2021 definition of PFAS from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. ECHA says it will publish the full proposal Feb. 7.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

