Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

European court rejects Chemours’s arguments on classifying a fluorochemical

Judges uphold decision that one of the company’s PFAS is a candidate for tight regulation

by Cheryl Hogue
February 27, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A chemical related to Chemours’s GenX fluorosurfactant was appropriately categorized as a candidate for strict regulation in the European Union, a court ruled Feb. 23.

Chemical structure of hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid (HFPO-DA).

The European Court of Justice rejected Chemours’s argument that the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) erred in its 2019 decision on how to classify the molecule under the EU’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) law.

The chemical at issue is hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid (HFPO-DA), the fluoroether that forms when GenX hydrolyzes in the environment. Both are in the class of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). GenX is used to make fluoropolymers such as nonstick coatings. Animal tests show that HFPO-DA can harm the liver, kidneys, blood, and immune system.

Soil, food, and drinking water in communities near a Chemours plant in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, have been tainted with HFPO-DA; the chemical has also been found in employees' blood. The Dutch government and advocacy groups ClientEarth and Chem Trust joined ECHA in defending the classification, which sets up HFPO-DA for possible regulation that would allow its use only with the agency’s authorization.

“Chemours have acted as though its experts do not understand the gravity of the situation, instead spending resources challenging much-needed EU decisions,” Alice Bernard, an attorney with ClientEarth, says in a statement.

Chemours is “reviewing the ruling to determine the best course of action,” a company spokesperson tells C&EN in an email.

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on March 1, 2022, to say that hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid (HFPO-DA) was found in the blood of employees of the Chemours plant in Dordrecht, the Netherlands, not the blood of residents of nearby communities.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemours challenges US EPA drinking-water advisory for PFAS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay withheld PFAS toxicity data, group claims
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU court rejects industry challenges to BPA and 1-bromopropane regulations
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE