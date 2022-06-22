Governments agree to eliminate the PFAS chemical PFHxS

Production and use of perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS) and compounds related to it will be eliminated in most of the world under an international agreement completed in mid-June.

PFHxS, which is in the family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), has been widely detected in human blood and found in drinking water supplies. Exposure to the compound is associated with decreased thyroid hormone levels, adverse effects on development, and liver problems.

Countries that are partners to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants agreed June 17 to add PFHxS, its salts, and related compounds to a list of compounds they pledge to eliminate. They defined related compounds as “any substance that contains the chemical moiety C 6 F 13 SO 2 - as one of its structural elements and that potentially degrades to PFHxS.”

PFHxS, formerly made in the US by 3M, was used in firefighting foam, metal plating, and cleaning products, and to impart stain resistance to carpets, textiles, leather, and upholstery. It was also used in the manufacture of electronics and semiconductors. 3M phased out production of the molecule in 2002, but some facilities in China reportedly still make it, according to a document prepared for the Stockholm Convention partners.

The US is not a party to that pact because Congress has not passed legislation to implement the provisions of the accord. However, the US participates in Stockholm Convention negotiations as an observer.