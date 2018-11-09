Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

Hundreds of pollutants found in polar bears’ blood

Arctic animals may face greater threat from persistent organic pollutants than previously thought

by Mark Peplow, special to C&EN
November 9, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A photo of a polar bear.
Credit: Shutterstock
Polar bears may face a greater risk from halogenated contaminants than previously thought.

Environmental chemists have found more than 200 previously unidentified halogenated molecules in polar bear blood, suggesting that the animals’ exposure to such compounds has been underestimated (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2018, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201809906). Halogenated contaminants have been showing up in polar bears since the 1970s. Bears sit atop a food chain that includes seals, fish, and other creatures, which makes them a useful sentinel species that can flag the presence of persistent organic pollutants in the environment. Exposure to the pollutants can impair the bears’ immune systems and hamper the development of cubs, says Jonathan W. Martin of Stockholm University, who led the study. “They don’t cause polar bears to die, but they add to the animal’s stress,” he says. Martin’s team studied blood samples gathered between 1985 and 2016 from polar bears in the Hudson Bay and Beaufort Sea regions of the Canadian Arctic. After removing proteins and lipids, the researchers added small pieces of polyethersulfone capillary tubes to absorb the contaminants, then used high-resolution mass spectrometry to identify the halogenated compounds. These included metabolites of polychlorinated biphenyls, perfluoroalkyl sulfonates (PFSAs), and other polychlorinated compounds. The analysis could not measure the absolute concentration of these compounds, but it did find a relative increase in PFSAs over time. Martin says that some parent compounds of these PFSAs are still in use, and with more evidence about their presence in the environment “there’s a potential to close off the tap.” The team is now doing targeted analyses to measure the concentrations of these compounds in polar bear blood and to look for them in other species.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE