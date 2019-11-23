Pentachlorophenol plant in Mexico to close

Cabot Microelectronics says it will close a pentachlorophenol plant in Matamoros, Mexico, at the end of 2021 and won’t replace it, as previously planned. Penta is used to preserve wood telephone poles. The government of Mexico asked the firm to shutter the plant because penta is a persistent organic pollutant according to the Stockholm Convention, an international treaty. The firm will take a $67 million impairment charge for the business.
