Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

Reactions

January 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Letters to the editor

Sweet research

“Innovation Comes to the Sugar Wars” (C&EN, Oct. 21, 2019, page 28) properly addresses the link of sugar consumption with the alarming increase of endocrine and cardiovascular conditions and the measures being taken to warn consumers about the quantity of sugar in foodstuffs. The article, however, falls short of exposing scientifically based criticism of artificial sweeteners—most notably, the detriment to the gut microbiota (Nature 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nature13793; Food Chem. Toxicol. 2019, DOI: 10.1016/j.fct.2019.110692). New, “anticipated” solutions must also be treated with care. Randomized and controlled trials are still due to prove the long-term comprehensive safety and efficacy of newly explored sugars and sweet-taste blockers.

Jorge Cruz
London, Ontario

Details on PFAS

 

Re. the C&EN article on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the Nov. 25, 2019, issue (page 22): Too much emphasis is placed (in headlines) on Ian Cousins’s committee plan. The PFAS rubric covers too many different kinds of molecules to be generalized. We should ban this acronym unless used with proper adjectives. Yes, a handful of nonpolymeric PFAS have been shown to have adverse and toxicological effects on lab animals. I read the dental floss paper and found it lacking in scientific rigor (for example, no chemical analysis of water extractables from dental floss). Of course we should ban harmful chemicals from widespread consumer and environmental use, but to say that all PFAS—namely, all polyfluorinated substances—must be banned is absurd. Animal tests indicate that PFA-sulfonic acid compounds in firefighting foams should be phased out. Water-soluble PFAS in stain-proof sprays can more easily be banned immediately. But we must not ban all high-molecular-weight perfluoropolymers. Rep. Dingell’s H.R. 535 and Rep. Dean’s H.R. 2600 are not informed by adequate scientific findings in polymer science. I agree with Steve Korzeniowski that fluoropolymers (of high molecular weight) are not bioavailable. Small, water-soluble perfluoro-molecules and telomers with “sticky” ends are bad actors, and PFAS that accumulate in body organs are a problem. In summary, please differentiate among different classes of PFAS. Details matter.

Geoffrey Lindsay
Temecula, California

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS pervade breast milk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU agency sets limit on PFAS in food
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ban Sought On Items With Organohalogen Flame Retardants
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE