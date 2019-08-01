Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

Seeking corporate accountability on PFAS contamination

US lawmaker wants manufacturers to clean up pollution

by Cheryl Hogue
August 1, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Photo shows a backhoe digging in a wooded area.
Credit: Cory Morse/Grand Rapids Press via AP
A 2017 excavation of an old dump in Belmont, Michigan, removed debris that included shoe leather treated with PFAS. The chemicals, used for waterproofing, leached into an aquifer.

The head of a US congressional panel wants companies that manufactured fluorinated chemicals that are tainting hundreds of water supplies to be accountable for cleaning up the pollution.

A July 24 hearing was the second on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) convened this year by Rep. Harley Rouda (D-CA), chair of the House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Environment. The first, held in March, focused on the risks posed by PFAS pollution. These chemicals are highly resistant to breakdown in the environment, and exposure to some PFAS is linked to reproductive, developmental, liver, and immunological effects.

Rouda plans a third hearing for Sept. 10 and is asking 3M and DuPont to send representatives to testify. For decades, Americans have been drinking perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), which 3M once made, and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which 3M and DuPont formerly produced, Rouda said at the July hearing. “It’s time for responsibility to kick in.”

Witnesses at the July hearing included Sandy Wynn-Stelt, who owns a home in Michigan that draws well water from an aquifer polluted by PFAS leaking from a landfill. That dump held waste shoe leather treated with PFAS for waterproofing.

Corporations have profited from the manufacture and use of PFAS for decades, Wynn-Stelt said. “Taxpayers in no way should be burdened” with the cost of remediation, she said, adding that her blood has tested as having as high as 5 ppm of these compounds. The Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory for drinking water for PFOS and PFOA, individually or together, is 70 parts per trillion.

Emily Donovan’s family of four in North Carolina gets water from a public water supply tainted with a suite of PFAS, including some that regulators have yet to identify.

Regulating these chemicals one by one as contaminants in drinking water “will guarantee I’m paying for the cleanup” of the cocktail of many PFAS from the local water supply, Donovan said at the hearing. PFAS should be regulated as a class, she said.

UPDATE:

This story was originally posted on July 25, 2019. It was revised for clarity on Aug. 1, 2019.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Regulations coming for PFOA and PFOS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
PFAS control ranks high on environmental agenda
Michigan sues chemical firms over PFAS
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE