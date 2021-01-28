Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

Solvay withheld PFAS toxicity data, group claims

Environmentalists petition US EPA to impose $434 million penalty under toxic substances law

by Britt E. Erickson
January 28, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Chemical structure of a generic chloroperfluoropolyether carboxylate.
An environmental advocacy group is urging the EPA to fine Solvay for allegedly withholding toxicity data on chloroperfluoropolyether carboxylates, chemicals that have varying numbers of perfluoroethyl (red) and perfluoropropyl (black) groups.

Environmental advocates are urging the US Environmental Protection Agency to fine Solvay Specialty Polymers a total of $434 million for allegedly withholding information about the toxicity of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) used by the company as processing aids to make fluoropolymers.

At issue are compounds called chloroperfluoropolyether carboxylates that Solvay used as replacements for surfactants containing salts of perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) or perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA).

Solvay stopped using those two chemicals more than a decade ago because they are toxic and persist in the environment. Both are known drinking water contaminants.

In a Jan. 26 petition, the Environmental Working Group (EWG), an advocacy organization, claims that Solvay violated reporting requirements under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) by waiting more than 5 years to notify the EPA about potential risks to human health and the environment posed by chloroperfluoropolyether carboxylates. According to the EWG, Solvay identified risks in a 4-week oral toxicity study in rats in 2005, but the company didn’t send the information to the EPA until 2011. The EWG also claims that Solvay has known since at least 2011 that chloroperfluoropolyether carboxylates accumulate in human blood, but the company didn’t send biomonitoring data of its workers to the EPA until late 2019.

“We suspect that Solvay deliberately kept these damning toxicity studies from the EPA—a serious violation of federal law that requires companies to immediately report any evidence they uncover that a chemical may pose a substantial health hazard,” Ken Cook, president of the EWG, says in a statement. The group is encouraging the EPA to fine Solvay the maximum penalty under TSCA.

In an emailed statement, Solvay calls the allegations from the EWG “misguided and without merit.” The company says that it is in compliance with TSCA requirements.

The toxicity data and identities of the compounds in question were made public 2 months ago when Solvay announced that it was phasing out the chemicals, the EWG says. The company previously claimed that the identities of the compounds was confidential business information.

A Solvay spokesperson confirmed in an email that the company has developed new nonfluorosurfactant technologies and is phasing out the use of fluorosurfactant processing aids.

The move comes after scientists from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the EPA reported last year finding several chloroperfluoropolyether carboxylates in soil near Solvay’s West Deptford plant in Gloucester County, NJ (Science 2020, DOI: 10.1126/science.aba7127). The New Jersey researchers claimed that the compounds are potentially just as toxic as PFOA and PFNA. In November, New Jersey sued Solvay and Arkema, which owned the facility in the 1980s and used several PFAS to make fluoropolymers, to pay for remediation of contaminated drinking water near the site.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Seeking PFAS cleanup, New Jersey sues Solvay and Arkema
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Jersey cracks down on PFAS pollution from chemical companies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA cites Chemours for releases of GenX-related chemicals
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE