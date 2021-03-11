Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

Specially treated plastic containers may spread PFAS

Fluorine-treated jugs and industrial drums can contaminate products, US EPA says

by Cheryl Hogue
March 11, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Photo shows a wooden pallet holding two sizes of large plastic drums.
Credit: Shutterstock
PFAS may form when drums and jugs made of high-density polyethylene are treated with fluorine to make them more rugged and less permeable.

Specially treated plastic containers could be widespread sources of toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the environment, the US Environmental Protection Agency says.

The EPA is asking manufacturers of pesticides and other substances stored in plastic containers treated with fluorine to check their products for PFAS even if these compounds aren’t among the ingredients. Companies that find these hazardous, extremely environmentally persistent compounds should contact the EPA “and take action to remove contaminated product,” the agency says.

Fluorinated containers are widely used—not just for pesticides and commercial chemicals but also for food products, the EPA says. The agency is working with the US Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Agriculture on checking a variety of products stored in fluorinated containers for the presence of PFAS.

Of concern are high-density polyethylene (HDPE) containers that are treated inside and out with fluorine.

“HDPE containers are subjected to fluorine elemental gas at pre-determined concentrations and under elevated temperatures,” according to an EPA memo. This technology “improves container stability, and is intended to make containers less permeable, reactive and dissolvable.”

The problem is that during the fluorination of HDPE containers, which include consumer-sized jugs and industrial drums, “PFAS compounds may be formed and then partly leach into the products inside the containers,” the agency says. In a small-scale laboratory test that involved rinsing fluorinated containers with methanol, the EPA found eight perfluorinated carboxylic acids each with 4-11 carbons in concentrations of 20–50 ppb.

The action follows the discovery of PFAS in a mosquito spray containing none of these “forever chemicals” as formulated. Subsequently, the EPA determined that the PFAS had migrated from containers into the pesticide solution.

The agency is consulting with industry groups including the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the largest trade group for the US chemical industry; CropLife America, which represents pesticide makers; and the Household and Commercial Products Association about this problem. In a statement, the ACC says, “EPA is still collecting information on this matter so it’s premature to draw specific conclusions until further work is conducted by EPA.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA confirms fluorinated containers leach PFAS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA cuts off path for quick marketing of new PFAS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mosquito spray tainted with PFAS from shipping containers
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE