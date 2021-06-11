US EPA adds 3 PFAS to toxics release reporting

Facilities must start reporting their environmental releases of perfluorooctyl iodide and the potassium and silver(I) salts of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) to the US Environmental Protection Agency. A recent EPA rule requires the reporting to begin for releases in the 2021 calendar year. The chemicals are members of the family of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are environmentally persistent and linked to multiple adverse health effects. The agency added them to the federal Toxics Release Inventory as required by the law that authorized military spending in 2020.
