Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

US EPA unrolls plan to address PFAS pollution

Agency seeks cleanups, polluter liability, and a national limit for PFOS and PFOA in drinking water

by Cheryl Hogue﻿
February 14, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Pierson, Michigan, residents Jeri and Eric Hayden speak out at a city meeting on PFAS pollution, April 26, 2018.
Credit: Associated Press
Residents of Pierson, Michigan, speak out at a 2018 city meeting to address PFAS pollution leaking from a landfill.

In a sweeping action plan, the US Environmental Protection Agency will take a multipronged approach to tackle pollution from a broad category of persistent and toxic synthetic compounds. The EPA unveiled its plan to address nonpolymeric per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) on Feb. 14.

It calls for cleanup of groundwater, a national drinking water limit for two widespread PFAS, more research, and possible industrial reporting on releases of at least some of these chemicals.

Two compounds are immediate targets in the action plan—perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). These substances are no longer manufactured in the US but contaminate water supplies across the nation.

Under the plan, the agency intends to deem PFOS and PFOA as hazardous substances under the federal Superfund law for remediating hazardous waste. This designation will give communities, states, and water utilities the power to recover costs of cleaning up the chemicals from polluters. It spells out financial liability for businesses, including chemical manufacturers, and other entities that made or used PFOS and PFOA. Other entities include the US military, which used firefighting foams containing the substances at many bases.

The agency is also starting a process to set a maximum contaminant level for PFOS and PFOA in drinking water. That process will likely take years. By the end of 2019, the agency will make a legal determination, as required by the Safe Drinking Water Act, to lay the groundwork for setting the maximum contaminant level, acting EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler told reporters. Currently, the agency has just an advisory limit for PFOS and PFOA of 70 ppt individually or together.

In addition, the agency is weighing whether to add some as-yet-undecided PFAS to the nation’s Toxic Release Inventory. This would require companies that make or use the selected chemicals to report annual releases to air, water, or soil. Adding PFAS compounds to the inventory “could provide important information about where these chemicals are being released into the environment” and help identify communities that may have unknown PFAS pollution problems, says Ansje Miller, director of policy and partnerships at the Center for Environmental Health, an advocacy organization.

Some advocacy groups are worried EPA is moving too slowly. Miller points out that in the absence of EPA action, states are forging ahead with their own drinking water limits for PFOA, PFOS, and other PFAS.

The US chemical industry’s main lobbying arm, the American Chemistry Council, endorsed the agency’s plan. “EPA is best positioned to provide the public with a comprehensive strategy informed by a full understanding of the safety and benefits of different PFAS.” This, the group says, will ensure uniform national environmental standards and minimize the burden to states that are short on resources.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA sets limits for 6 PFAS in drinking water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA is poised to impose cleanup liability for 2 PFAS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superfund regulation proposed for PFOA and PFOS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE