Bayer, Oerth Bio eye protein degradation for ag

Bayer is launching a collaboration with Oerth Bio, a company Bayer founded in 2019 with the biotech firm Arvinas, which is using protein degradation technology in medicine. Oerth Bio plans to employ protein degradation in crop protection by targeting specific proteins in weeds, diseases, and insects. By focusing only on these proteins, the method should be safe for beneficial organisms, Bayer says.
