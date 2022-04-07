Clariant makes adjuvant for drone-sprayed pesticides

The specialty chemical company Clariant has developed an adjuvant that will help drones apply pesticides in a targeted way without drifting off target. Because drones have small tanks, they must carry concentrated active ingredient formulas that are sprayed precisely. Clariant says it designed the new adjuvant to control the drift and volatility of the fine droplets while helping the active penetrate leaves.
