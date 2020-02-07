Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

Corteva to stop producing chlorpyrifos

Regulatory restrictions drive down demand for organophosphate insecticide

by Britt E. Erickson
February 7, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The chemical structure of chlorpyrifos.

Corteva Agriscience, the largest manufacturer of the top-selling organophosphate insecticide chlorpyrifos, will phase out production of the agrochemical this year. The announcement, made on Feb. 6, comes as regulators in some US states and the European Union move to ban chlorpyrifos because of concerns for human health, particularly for farmworkers and children.

Demand for chlorpyrifos has dwindled since the late 1990s, when the US Environmental Protection Agency began reassessing the human health risks of all organophosphate insecticides. In 2016, the use of chlorpyrifos in the US fell below 2.3 million kg, down from a peak of about 6 million kg in 1994, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

In October last year, Corteva, formerly Dow AgroSciences, struck a deal with regulators in California in which the company agreed to phase out the sale of chlorpyrifos by Feb. 6 and end nearly all uses of the pesticide in that state by the end of 2020. California was the biggest market for chlorpyrifos in the US, representing 12–22% of US sales, according to usage estimates from the US Department of Agriculture.

Demand for the pesticide took another hit when countries in the European Union voted in December to end the sales of chlorpyrifos in the EU after Jan. 31, 2020.

“Due to this reduced demand, Corteva has made the strategic business decision to phase out our production of chlorpyrifos in 2020,” the company says in a statement.

Environmental groups are thrilled with Corteva’s decision, which will eliminate the majority of chlorpyrifos from the US market. But they are urging the EPA to ban the pesticide to prohibit the sale of generic versions.

“Corteva’s decision to terminate the production of chlorpyrifos shows that grassroots campaigns and state-level victories can have far-reaching impacts,” Andrew Kimbrell, executive director of the advocacy group Center for Food Safety, says in a statement. “A federal ban on chlorpyrifos is the only next logical step toward protecting children and farmworkers from this toxic pesticide.”

In 2016, the EPA proposed to ban chlorpyrifos on food crops, citing neurotoxicity concerns, but the Trump administration reversed that decision in 2017. The agency is currently evaluating the safety of chlorpyrifos, but it is unlikely to complete its review until 2022.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Goodbye chlorpyrifos on food
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Time’s up for chlorpyrifos on food in the US
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Corteva to stop making the insecticide chlorpyrifos
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE