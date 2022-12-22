Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

EPA to reconsider sulfoxaflor insecticide risks

Agency violated the law when it expanded uses of the pesticide in 2019, court rules

by Britt E. Erickson
December 22, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

The US Environmental Protection Agency broke the law when it allowed new uses of the insecticide sulfoxaflor in 2019, a federal appeals court ruled Dec. 21. The agency failed to assess the risks of the pesticide to endangered species, and it did not give the public a chance to comment on the decision, the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit said.

The chemical structure of sulfoxaflor.

The court ordered the EPA to give the public a chance to comment on the expanded uses of sulfoxaflor within 180 days.

The EPA has already started evaluating the risks of sulfoxaflor to endangered species. It released a draft assessment in July, 3 years after it allowed the new uses. That assessment found sulfoxaflor could harm nearly one third of threatened and endangered species and put 24 endangered insect species in jeopardy of extinction. The agency says it is working with Corteva Agriscience, maker of sulfoxaflor, to determine what actions are necessary to protect endangered species.

Sulfoxaflor is a less-toxic alternative to organophosphate and neonicotinoid pesticides, but environmental groups have long raised concerns about its potential to harm bees and other pollinators. The EPA removed the pesticide from the market in 2015 because of those concerns and then allowed a few uses with restrictions in 2016. The agency removed those restrictions and allowed new uses in 2019 under the administration of former president Donald J. Trump.

The Center for Food Safety and the Center for Biological Diversity, environmental groups that challenged the 2019 decision, celebrated the Dec. 21 ruling as a major legal victory.

“This decision is a huge win for monarch butterflies, rusty patched bumblebees, and all the other struggling populations of insects and birds constantly under threat from harmful insecticides,” Stephanie Parent, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity and co-counsel on the case, says in a statement. “It’s long past time for the EPA to take meaningful action to protect our most imperiled wildlife.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cyantraniliprole likely harms endangered species, EPA finds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California court orders end to sulfoxaflor use
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New measures proposed to curb chlorpyrifos exposure
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE