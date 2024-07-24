Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

EPA seeks to lower risks of malathion

Proposal fails to protect children from organophosphate pesticide, environmentalists say

by Britt E. Erickson
July 24, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Farmworkers pick strawberries in an agricultural field.
Credit: Shutterstock
The organophosphate pesticide malathion does not pose health risks to farmworkers when used according to the label, the US Environmental Protection Agency claims.

The US Environmental Protection Agency is moving ahead with a plan to allow the organophosphate pesticide malathion to remain on the market with new requirements intended to reduce spray drift. In a proposed decision released July 17, the agency says new mandatory language on pesticide labels will help mitigate ecological risks. Environmental groups say the measures do not go far enough to protect children from neurodevelopmental effects.

Chemical structure of the organophosphate pesticide malathion.

The EPA revised its human health and ecological risk assessments for malathion earlier this year, concluding that it did not find potential risks to human health, including risks to pregnant women and children. But the agency did find ecological risks. The EPA says it evaluated multiple sources of data, including human epidemiological studies, toxicity studies in laboratory animals, and in vitro assays that use human nervous system cells.

Developmental neurotoxicity associated with malathion exposure occurs at levels 6 to 4,800 times higher than those that lead to acute neurotoxicity, the EPA says in an update. The label protects people from acute neurotoxicity, which occurs when the enzyme acetylcholinesterase is inhibited, so it also protects them from neurodevelopmental effects, the agency contends.

Earthjustice, an environmental law group, argues that the EPA relied too heavily on results from in vitro assays. Such tests can predict eye or skin irritation, but they are “ill-equipped to evaluate whether organophosphates will cause learning disabilities or behavioral disorders,” the group says in a press release.

“By improperly downplaying the known risks of organophosphate exposure, EPA is squandering a critical chance to safeguard the least-protected, especially farmworker communities,” Earthjustice attorney Patti Goldman says in a statement.

The EPA is accepting comments on the proposal and its revised malathion risk assessments until Sept. 16.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New measures proposed to curb chlorpyrifos exposure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pesticides, biotech crops on wildlife refuges trigger lawsuit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA denies petition to ban chlorpyrifos
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE