Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

EPA targets turfgrass fungicide

Agency proposes to ban all uses of pentachloronitrobenzene

by Britt E. Erickson
September 27, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

Managing snow mold and other fungus problems on turfgrass is about to get more challenging. Golf course operators and others who work to keep turfgrass disease-free will no longer be able to use the fungicide pentachloronitrobenzene (PCNB) under a proposed decision announced Sept. 23 by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

The chemical structure of pentachloronitrobenzene.

The EPA wants to cancel all uses of PCNB, citing risks to human health and the environment.

In addition to use on turfgrass, PCNB can be applied to potatoes and cole crops, such as broccoli and kale, as well as to ornamentals. The chemical and its degradates are persistent in the environment, bioaccumulate in aquatic organisms, and can travel long distances, according to the EPA.

In 2021, the EPA identified risks of PCNB to human health, including adverse effects on the thyroid. The assessment found risks to bystanders from spray drift and to users of athletic fields.

The EPA claims that viable fungicide alternatives to PCNB exist. Those chemicals include azoxystrobin, pyraclostrobin, tebuconazole, propiconazole, and others, the agency says. The EPA also suggests crop rotation and the biopesticide Bacillus subtilis as alternatives to PCNB.

In comments submitted to the EPA in January 2022, the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America says a ban on PCNB will have negative consequences on golf course management. “Golf course superintendents could have to use products that are more expensive and use more products to make up for the loss of PCNB,” the association says. “You would most likely use 2 or 3 other actives to make up for the efficacy of PCNB.”

The EPA is accepting comments on the proposed ban until Nov. 22.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes restrictions on carbaryl insecticide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neonicotinoids likely to harm endangered species
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New measures proposed to curb chlorpyrifos exposure
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE