Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

EU countries vote to ban chlorpyrifos

European Commission expected not to renew pesticide’s authorization next month

by Britt E. Erickson
December 9, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Chemical structure of chlorpyrifos.

The European Union is one step closer to banning use of chlorpyrifos when the pesticide’s registration expires at the end of January. Representatives from EU countries voted on Dec. 6 not to renew approval of the organophosphate insecticide because of concerns for human health, including the potential for genotoxicity and developmental neurotoxicity effects. The European Commission will likely finalize the regulation next month.

Farmers rely on chlorpyrifos to control insects on numerous crops. A variation of the chemical, chlorpyrifos-methyl, is also used on stored grains and in empty warehouses. EU member countries voted not to renew registrations for both substances.

The vote comes following the European Food Safety Authority’s announcement in August that it could not set a safe exposure level for chlorpyrifos.

“We are disappointed by the decision of the European Union not to renew the authorization of chlorpyrifos and chlorpyrifos-methyl,” Corteva Agriscience, which manufactures the pesticides, says in an emailed statement. “This decision denies EU growers access to yet another key tool to protect their crops.”

Environmental groups are welcoming the EU’s decision. “The ban of both forms of chlorpyrifos is a major win for the healthy development of today’s children and future generations,” Génon K. Jensen, executive director of the Health and Environment Alliance, says in a statement.

The US Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing the safety of chlorpyrifos under an expedited process, but it is unclear when the agency will make a final determination. The pesticide’s registration in the US is up for renewal in 2022. In July, the EPA announced that chlorpyrifos can stay on the US market while the agency continues evaluating it.

In 2015, the EPA proposed to ban chlorpyrifos, citing neurodevelopmental health risks to children, but the Trump administration reversed that decision in 2017. Some US states are not waiting for the EPA. For example, California reached an agreement with Corteva Agriscience to end sales of chlorpyrifos in that state by Feb. 6, 2020. Agricultural workers in California cannot possess or use the chemical after Dec. 31, 2020.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Time’s up for chlorpyrifos on food in the US
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New measures proposed to curb chlorpyrifos exposure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neonicotinoid pesticides can stay in the US market, EPA says
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE