Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

Organophosphate insecticides restricted to protect salmon and other species

US EPA to require vegetative buffers to capture pesticide drift and runoff near waterways

by Britt E. Erickson
July 6, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A close-up view of a Chinook salmon during spawning in a river
Credit: Shutterstock
US manufacturers will amend labels on three organophosphate insecticides to reflect new restrictions aimed at protecting endangered salmon.

The US Environmental Protection Agency and pesticide manufacturers have agreed to conservation measures recommended by the National Marine Fisheries Service to protect salmon and other endangered species from three organophosphate insecticides. The Fisheries Service finalized the recommendations, which apply to chlorpyrifos, diazinon, and malathion, on June 30.

The recommendations include measures to reduce runoff and spray drift, including mandatory vegetative buffers between pesticide spraying and waterways. The EPA plans to require manufacturers to submit amended labels reflecting the new restrictions in the coming months.

Environmental groups, which have been pushing the EPA to protect endangered species from organophosphate pesticides for many years, welcome the restrictions. “This is how pesticide consultations are supposed to work,” Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity, says in a statement. “The Fisheries Service followed the science and the law, and now salmon and orcas will receive long-overdue protections,” he says.

The requirements go far beyond those of the US Fish and Wildlife Service, which addresses risks to aquatic species in freshwater and released its opinion on malathion in March. Fish and Wildlife declared that malathion would not pose an extinction risk to any endangered species, including bull trout in the Pacific Northwest. Those trout are found in the same rivers and streams as Pacific salmon and are more sensitive to pesticides than most salmon, Hartl points out.

In 2017, Fish and Wildlife declared that current uses of malathion would jeopardize more than 1,000 endangered species. The agency whittled that number down to 78 under the Donald J. Trump administration, and then down to zero earlier this year, claiming mitigation measures will protect the endangered species. “Had the Wildlife Service followed the science and the law they would have reached the same conclusions as the National Marine Fisheries Service,” Hartl says. “But instead, more than 1,000 threatened and endangered species will continue to suffer needlessly because of the agency’s failures.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Fish and Wildlife Service downgrades risks of Enlist herbicides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA seeks to protect salmon from 4 pesticides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA targets methomyl insecticide
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE