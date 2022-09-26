Periodic Graphics: Insecticides and how they work

To download a pdf of this article, visit http://cenm.ag/insecticides.
References used to create this graphic:
Bloomquist, Jeffrey R. “Insecticides: Chemistries and Characteristics 2nd Edition.” In Radcliffe’s IPM World Textbook, edited by E. B. Radcliffe, W. D. Hutchison, and R. E. Cancelado. Saint Paul, MN: University of Minnesota. Accessed Sept. 18, 2022.
Casida, John E. “Pest Toxicology: The Primary Mechanisms of Pesticide Action.” Chem. Res. Toxicol. (2009). DOI: 10.1021/tx8004949.
US Environmental Protection Agency. “Insecticides.” Last modified May 10, 2022.
A collaboration between C&EN and Andy Brunning, author of the popular graphics blog Compound Interest
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
