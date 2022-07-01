US EPA to impose atrazine restrictions

The US Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new mitigation measures to protect aquatic environments from the widely used herbicide atrazine. If finalized, the measures would reverse a 2020 policy decision implemented by the Trump administration that loosened restrictions for growers near rivers and streams.

Under the EPA’s proposal, growers located in watersheds with atrazine concentrations that exceed 3.4 μg/L would have to reduce runoff or reduce their application rates. That level is far lower than the 15 μg/L threshold adopted by the Trump administration.

The EPA determined the 3.4 μg/L level of concern in a 2016 ecological risk assessment. When the concentration is exceeded, atrazine has a 50% chance of negatively impacting aquatic plants.

In addition to the lower threshold, the EPA proposes prohibiting all growers from using atrazine when soils are saturated with water, during rain, or when storms are forecasted within 48 hours. All growers would also be prohibited from aerial spraying of atrazine.

Farm groups are disappointed in the EPA’s decision. The National Corn Growers Association claims the proposed requirements would limit how much atrazine farmers can use and “impose arduous new restrictions and mitigation measures on the herbicide.”

Atrazine is widely used on corn and other crops to control grass and broadleaf weeds. It is also used on residential lawns. The herbicide is banned in the European Union because of concerns over its developmental and reproductive toxicity.