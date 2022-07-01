Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

US EPA to impose atrazine restrictions

Proposal would reverse the Trump administration’s weaker standard

by Britt E. Erickson
July 1, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

chemical structure of atrazine

The US Environmental Protection Agency is proposing new mitigation measures to protect aquatic environments from the widely used herbicide atrazine. If finalized, the measures would reverse a 2020 policy decision implemented by the Trump administration that loosened restrictions for growers near rivers and streams.

Under the EPA’s proposal, growers located in watersheds with atrazine concentrations that exceed 3.4 μg/L would have to reduce runoff or reduce their application rates. That level is far lower than the 15 μg/L threshold adopted by the Trump administration.

The EPA determined the 3.4 μg/L level of concern in a 2016 ecological risk assessment. When the concentration is exceeded, atrazine has a 50% chance of negatively impacting aquatic plants.

In addition to the lower threshold, the EPA proposes prohibiting all growers from using atrazine when soils are saturated with water, during rain, or when storms are forecasted within 48 hours. All growers would also be prohibited from aerial spraying of atrazine.

Farm groups are disappointed in the EPA’s decision. The National Corn Growers Association claims the proposed requirements would limit how much atrazine farmers can use and “impose arduous new restrictions and mitigation measures on the herbicide.”

Atrazine is widely used on corn and other crops to control grass and broadleaf weeds. It is also used on residential lawns. The herbicide is banned in the European Union because of concerns over its developmental and reproductive toxicity.

Environmental groups, which challenged the EPA’s 2020 atrazine decision, welcome the proposal. But they are urging the EPA to go a step further and ban the herbicide. “It’s great to see the EPA reverse the Trump administration’s egregious plan to allow a 50% increase in the amount of atrazine allowed in our rivers and streams,” Nathan Donley, environmental health science director at the Center for Biological Diversity, says in a statement. “But the best independent science leaves no doubt that any amount of atrazine in the water is too much. We’re far past the point where we can rely on half-measures to protect our most imperiled species from endocrine disruptors like atrazine.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Fish and Wildlife Service downgrades risks of Enlist herbicides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sulfoxaflor may put dozens of species at risk of extinction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA targets methomyl insecticide
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE