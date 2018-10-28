Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pesticides

A topical gel might protect against pesticide damage to humans

Researchers aim to spare farmers and landscape workers neurotoxic effects

by Megha Satyanarayana
October 28, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

reaction of polyoxime gel
Researchers in India have developed a compound that neutralizes organophosphate pesticides and are working to create a medicinal gel for farmers and landscape workers who suffer from neurotoxicity-related exposure.

A group of researchers in India has developed a topical skin gel they hope farmers and landscape workers can use to minimize the neurotoxic effects of organophosphate pesticides (Sci. Adv.2018, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aau1780). The gel, called polyoxime, contains a nucleophilic pyridine-2-aldoxime on a chitosan base and works by cleaving the phosphate or thiophosphate group off of pesticides like methyl parathion (MPT) before they absorb into the skin and irreversibly inhibit an enzyme called acetylcholine esterase. The goal, says lead researcher Praveen K. Vemula of the Institute for Stem Cell Biology & Regenerative Medicine, was to create a heat- and cold-stable compound that worked catalytically and would be inexpensive to produce. Initial tests in rats showed that after treatment with the gel, exposing the animals to MPT did not lead to the same decline in active acetylcholine esterase that they saw in either the sham group (gel with no active ingredient) or the untreated group. Acetylcholine esterase, an enzyme involved in the breakdown of a neurotransmitter important for motor function, is the target of many organophosphates, and its off-target activity in humans is of concern because it can lead to nerve damage and paralysis. The team expects to begin human studies in 2019.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Detoxifying VX
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Removing Sugar From Cancer Drug Eliminates Side Effect
Microbiome Blamed For Chemo Side Effect

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE