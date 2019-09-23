Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pollution

Air pollution can cross the placenta

New research shows harmful black carbon particles embedded in fetal-side placental tissue

by Giuliana Viglione
September 23, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

A microscope image of placental tissue with a white arrow pointing to an illuminated black carbon particle.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
Pulsed laser illumination reveals black carbon particles (white arrow) in fetal placental tissue.

Exposure to ambient air pollution is associated with low birth weight, preterm birth, and other adverse birth outcomes. For years, scientists have puzzled over the mechanism behind these negative effects. Now, new research has uncovered an important clue: small particulate matter can cross over the placenta (Nat. Commun. 2019, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-11654-3). The study focused on black carbon—minute particles produced by incomplete combustion of fossil fuels and other organic substances. Black carbon particles are especially harmful because they are often coated with toxic substances like heavy metals, says Hasselt University biophysicist Hannelore Bové, who led the study. The researchers took placental biopsies from 28 mothers. When illuminated with short, fast laser pulses, the black carbon particles embedded in the placenta glowed white. Those particles were detected on both the maternal and fetal sides of all placentas sampled. The researchers also found that black carbon concentrations were higher in the placentas of women who lived in more highly polluted regions. Bové and coworkers now plan to track the development and health of the children as part of a long-term longitudinal study.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE